TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Sells $49,664.90 in Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 10,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $49,664.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 375,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Laird Landmann sold 58,900 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $277,419.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Laird Landmann sold 20,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $95,200.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Laird Landmann sold 41,014 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $196,867.20.

On Friday, March 24th, Laird Landmann sold 150,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $723,000.00.

TSI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,385. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSI. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 120,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 397,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 115,520 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

