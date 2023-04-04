Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.1% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Target by 70.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 171.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after acquiring an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.95. 938,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,675. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.17. The company has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

