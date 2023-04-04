T-mac DAO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,806.46 (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. T-mac DAO has a total market capitalization of $3.32 billion and approximately $26,806.46 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One T-mac DAO token can now be purchased for about $3.32 or 0.00011819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001379 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.
T-mac DAO Profile
T-mac DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.
Buying and Selling T-mac DAO
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars.
