Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $392.79

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $392.79 and last traded at $391.81, with a volume of 81725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $388.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock worth $12,283,105. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Synopsys by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

