Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 53,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

