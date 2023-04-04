Sutton Place Investors LLC Sells 30,902 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sutton Place Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,902 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,269,000 after buying an additional 35,312,725 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958,223 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $416,407,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 129.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,229,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384,393 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

