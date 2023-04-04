Sutton Place Investors LLC Sells 184 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sutton Place Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,483,000 after buying an additional 161,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.11 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.70. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

