Sutton Place Investors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Sutton Place Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 3.2% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

