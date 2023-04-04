Sutton Place Investors LLC Buys 728 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 203,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 279,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 155,169 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 47,846 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

EFV stock opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.