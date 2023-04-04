Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Surmodics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,268,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,953,000 after buying an additional 59,614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Surmodics during the third quarter valued at about $782,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Surmodics during the first quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Surmodics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 930,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,196,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Surmodics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,565,000 after buying an additional 17,169 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics Price Performance

Shares of SRDX traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,982. The company has a market capitalization of $322.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

About Surmodics

(Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.