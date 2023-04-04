Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Purchases $13,640.00 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,130,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,487,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 53,786 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $268,392.14.

Shares of NYSE SUP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.23. 150,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,183. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $141.31 million, a P/E ratio of 523.00 and a beta of 3.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 646,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 133,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Industries International in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

