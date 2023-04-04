Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Purchases $13,640.00 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,130,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,487,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 31st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 53,786 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $268,392.14.
Superior Industries International Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of NYSE SUP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.23. 150,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,183. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $141.31 million, a P/E ratio of 523.00 and a beta of 3.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Industries International in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
