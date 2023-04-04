Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $248,180.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 12,409 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $248,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,359,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00.

Sunrun Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.96. 8,669,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,000,231. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RUN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

