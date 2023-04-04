Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 5,200 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $16,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.62. 1,269,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,877. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.05.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. OTR Global cut Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.59.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

