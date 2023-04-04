Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 22,586 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $39,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

