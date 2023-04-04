Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,701,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.97.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $14.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $479.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,182. The firm has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $571.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $445.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.