Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $12.25 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 26.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $2,049,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.47.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $441.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $506.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

