Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 6,357 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after buying an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,270,000 after buying an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,194,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.96 per share, with a total value of $289,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,261. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. 14,358,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,856,072. The company has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

