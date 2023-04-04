Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 20,848 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $59,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in McDonald’s by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.16.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $282.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,361. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $282.87. The company has a market capitalization of $206.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

