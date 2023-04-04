Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 409 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.55. 294,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,704. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.03. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

