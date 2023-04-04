Substratum Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $149,398.11 and $27.30 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00025592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00029444 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018356 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003468 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,836.23 or 1.00004774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00038502 USD and is up 12.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $39.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.