Substratum Price Hits $0.0004 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 31.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $151,704.74 and approximately $35.85 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00024869 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029876 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018099 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003470 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,219.17 or 1.00069321 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00039035 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $27.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

