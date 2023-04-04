Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 129.40% and a negative return on equity of 140.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Stryve Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Stryve Foods Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Stryve Foods has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,924,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.