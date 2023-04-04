Stratis Price Tops $0.61 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $89.57 million and approximately $52.80 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,865.38 or 0.06599227 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00061466 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00021512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00040289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017771 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,748,131 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

