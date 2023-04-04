Stratis Price Hits $0.62 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002214 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $92.21 million and approximately $131.94 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,867.76 or 0.06626182 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00062190 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00021857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00040297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017645 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,759,291 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

