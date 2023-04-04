Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,709. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $76.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

