Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.24% of Capital Group Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $492,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 424,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

