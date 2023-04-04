Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $977,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.18. The company had a trading volume of 915,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,744. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.58. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

