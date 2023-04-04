Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys Shares of 20,708 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170,514 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after acquiring an additional 52,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,003 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IJT traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.02. The stock had a trading volume of 44,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,910. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $126.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

