Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.90. 952,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,313. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $109.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.40.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

