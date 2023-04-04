Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 233,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 479,131 shares.The stock last traded at $15.98 and had previously closed at $16.38.
SSYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.41.
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
