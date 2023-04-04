Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 233,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 479,131 shares.The stock last traded at $15.98 and had previously closed at $16.38.

SSYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stratasys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 88.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Stratasys by 27.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

