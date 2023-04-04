Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of SWAG stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 110,442 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $3,719,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Stran & Company, Inc. by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

