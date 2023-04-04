Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock.
Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of SWAG stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.
Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.