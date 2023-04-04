StockNews.com Upgrades The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
CI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $339.00.
The Cigna Group Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $262.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.61. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67.
The Cigna Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,235,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,779 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 191,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Cigna Group Company Profile
The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
