StockNews.com Upgrades SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) to “Hold”

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
SCYNEXIS Trading Up 22.3 %
NASDAQ:SCYX traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,774,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,987. The company has a market cap of $119.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.95.
Institutional Trading of SCYNEXIS
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.