StockNews.com Upgrades SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) to “Hold”

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS Trading Up 22.3 %

NASDAQ:SCYX traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,774,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,987. The company has a market cap of $119.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Institutional Trading of SCYNEXIS

About SCYNEXIS

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 13.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 20.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 274.9% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 454,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 333,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.