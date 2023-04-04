StockNews.com Lowers Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.06. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $64.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Carmen M. Bowser bought 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,161.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro purchased 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,810.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,810.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carmen M. Bowser purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,161.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,312,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,833,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 856,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37,005 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 711,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,433,000 after acquiring an additional 556,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

