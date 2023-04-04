StockNews.com Lowers Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) to Hold

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Old Republic International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.94. 1,165,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $26.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Republic International
About Old Republic International
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.
See Also
