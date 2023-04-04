StockNews.com Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Sell

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.24.

ALLY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,121,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,781. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.37. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

