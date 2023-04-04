StockNews.com Downgrades Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Hold

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Methanex stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Methanex by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 167,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

