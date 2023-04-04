StockNews.com Downgrades Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) to Sell

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

NASDAQ AROW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 81,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,214. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $409.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.07). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary C. Dake bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,290.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,989. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

