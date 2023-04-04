StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Canon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Canon has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $25.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Canon by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 801,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after buying an additional 537,692 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canon during the third quarter worth about $8,282,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canon during the third quarter worth about $4,843,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Canon by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 892,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 205,607 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Canon during the third quarter worth about $4,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

