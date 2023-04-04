StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Canon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Canon Stock Performance
Canon has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $25.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Canon
Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canon (CAJ)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.