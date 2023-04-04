Stephens Inc. AR Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000.

SDY opened at $123.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average of $124.12. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

