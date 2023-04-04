Stephens Inc. AR Sells 19,153 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,153 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

