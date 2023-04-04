Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGV. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,605,000 after buying an additional 908,318 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,746 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,808,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 850.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,636,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $109.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

