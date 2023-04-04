Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,786 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Autodesk by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,942 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $207.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.10. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.