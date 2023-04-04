Stephens Inc. AR Has $10.90 Million Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bunge were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Bunge Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BG opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.88. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

