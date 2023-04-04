Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,045 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 312 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $230.02 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Articles

