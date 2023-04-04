Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $5.63. Bank of America now has a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00. Stem shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 2,279,429 shares.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,472 shares of company stock valued at $300,029. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stem by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stem by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 67.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 210.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198,231 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. The company had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

