Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.40. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

