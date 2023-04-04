SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,010 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,443. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.53. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

