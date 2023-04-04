SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) is Etfidea LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Etfidea LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Etfidea LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Etfidea LLC owned approximately 0.50% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 590,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 78,670 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,629. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $75.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

