SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW) Trading Down 0%

SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW – Get Rating) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $152.81 and last traded at $152.82. Approximately 1,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.82.
SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.82.
About SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust
World Gold Trust operates as a trust. It consists of series of fund which include SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust, which is designed to provide investors with the economic effect of holding gold in terms of the reference currencies. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (GLDW)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.